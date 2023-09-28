MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Fall is officially here, and it’s bringing all of the fun and exciting activities that come with it.

The celebrations have already started for Long Acre Farms in Macedon. For the whole season, they offer nearly everything for families, or if the adults just want to have a night out.

“Long run,” Sarah Henning, a partner of Long Acre Farms says. “Proud to be part of it.”

Long Acre Farms is welcoming in the new season with their Fall Festival Weekends.

Sisters Audrey Allen and Sarah Henning say it’s always sure to be a fun-filled weekend. The farm features its corn maze, which is the longest-running maze in New York. The sisters say this fall celebration is not new to the farm.

“My sister and I, we’re taking things over from our parents,” Audrey Allen, a partner of Long Acre Farms says. “We’re fourth generation here on the farm.”

“It’s helped now that my sister and I were able to come back to the farm and support another generation of our livelihood and our family’s livelihood,” Henning says.

That’s right, four generations long. They say that they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Audrey and Sarah say they have lots of plans on how to make sure that every time someone visits the farm, they have to come back again.

“We plan all winter long,” Henning says. “So we have business meetings with our team, we talk about what went well, what we need to improve on. Our theme for the next year.”

The maze theme for this year is the celebration of Wayne County’s Bicentennial. Every Friday until the end of October, there will be a moonlight maze walkthrough, so people are encouraged to bring along a flashlight.

While kids explore the maze and other play activities, parents can relax at the winery on the farm. Everything is made in-house.

“We hand label, hand bottle, manual cork,” Allen says. “So we put a lot of work and love into the wine.”

Don’t forget the sweets either. Everything is homemade from the candy and caramel apples, apple cider donut ice cream sandwiches, and even a cider milkshake. Being able to continue this tradition, Audrey says makes it all worth it.

“We love hearing people’s stories like – ‘Oh, we’ve been doing the maze since 1998 or since 2000,’ and it’s just a yearly tradition,” she says.

If someone is planning to pay a visit with their families or friends, they say in order to experience the full adventure, make sure to plan to be there for about 4 to 5 hours.

Tickets are required. Ticket information can be found here.