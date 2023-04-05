ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Easter season, egg prices are a lot higher than usual. But one local farm is hoping to help serve those in need in our community.

Kreher Family Farms is partnering with Foodlink in Rochester to donate more than 50,000 eggs to local families in need.

Those eggs were delivered to the foodbank Wednesday morning. They say the contribution is part of a nationwide effort by America’s egg farmers to provide five million eggs to food banks this spring.

Jeannette Kreher Heberling is a Project Manager and Co-Owner of Kreher Family Farms. She told News 8 that this partnership with Foodlink helps connect them with the community.

“You always need help getting food from source to the people who need it most,” Kreker said. “And it’s so wonderful to have people in the food bank system that we can count on. So we don’t have to vet the agencies, we don’t have to figure out the logistics, our truck pulls up, it drops off the eggs, and they are distributed to those in need.”

Nationally, Egg farmers are donating over 5 million eggs to food insecure families in the U.S.

Foodlink says it’s one of the largest total egg donations in history.

If you are in need of food assistance, Foodlink encourages you to call the 211 lifeline. Foodlink is always looking for cash donations, volunteers, and corporate support. See all the ways to get involved on their website.