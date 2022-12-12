ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local family has teamed up with Golisano Children’s Hospital, the Rochester Fire Fighters Association (RFFA), and the Rochester community to deliver toy donations for patients.

“In Lou of Gifts” was created by and named after young Louie Jewett and his mom Lindsey shortly after Louie was adopted from the Monroe County Foster System.

The program acts as a way for his mother to teach him about giving back to his community, especially the hospital where Louie receives treatment for several medical conditions.

Louie Jewett mid-wave to the cameras, being held by his mother, Lindsey Jewett. (News 8 WROC)

Lindsey Jewett and RFFA Local 1071 president Eddie Santiago said the partnership benefits both the firefighters and the children.

“It’s always nice to see a smile on the kids,” Santiago said. “And as firefighters, doing the type of work that we do in the community — we’re always looking for a way to give back. And this is another example of how we do it.”

I have partnered with the fire department for a couple of years now in different endeavors,” Lyndsey said. “They’re really fabulous. they want to give back to the community at all times. So when they saw me donating toys and organizing toys they wanted to be involved. So they reached out to me. They’re fabulous, they’re great guys.”

In Lou of Gifts’ work goes beyond just the Christmas season. Earlier this year, books were collected for children in the Buffalo community, where the Tops mass shooting took place.