Local disability agencies call for higher wages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local disability agencies want to address the work force shortage that’s impacting the developmental disabilities field.

This shortage, they say, is a direct result of the state’s refusal to pay for higher wages for this sector.

During the event, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state leaders were directly called on to act now, stating that funding for living wages is critical for frontline workers who care for those who are most vulnerable.

“We’ve all heard lately about worker shortages in other sectors, those shortages are real and we don’t want to minimize them. But, many other businesses can do things like shorten their hours or raise their prices to increase wages. We can’t do either of those things,” Donna Dedee, Member of the board of directors of the Development Disability Alliance of Western New York said.

“We are in crisis and it is important that our community stands together with one voice.”

The organization invited providers across multiple human service sectors, as well as partners like United Way of Greater Rochester to engage in the conversation. This invitation also extended to the legislative delegation.