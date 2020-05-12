1  of  76
Local dairy farmer donates milk

Community

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An area dairy farmer gave away free milk he can’t sell right now.

The owners of Mumford Dairy and Meat held a drive through event at the University of Rochester River Campus on Monday. Due to the closed restaurants and schools, farmers are left with a lot of milk they can’t sell.

Area co-op farmers will hand out free milk at distribution events like this.

“A couple weeks ago when COVID hit there was a lot of milk dumping, but since then, the logistics have been worked out and there is no longer milk dumping,” Dairy Farmer Michael Balonek said. “We’re in a whirlwind of hurt economically on the farm side finically however, everyone else is as well.”

The event was made possible by the Dairy Farmers of American and Cornell Cooperative Extension.

