Local committees call for change after office handcuffed, pepper sprayed 9-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two local groups are making their voices heard on last week’s encounter when a Rochester police officer handcuffed a pepper sprayed a 9-year-old girl.

The Faith Community Alliance, alongside the Take it Down Planning Committee and Allies, are calling for an end to police brutality against Black people and especially Black children.

They say that last week’s incidence was a sign of a much larger problem.

“This brutality reintroduced and reinforced continued trauma that is heaped upon by Rochester’s entire Black community,” President of Faith Community Alliance Minister Clifford Florence said.

The group says that greater anti-racist education must be implemented in the RPD to avoid similar issues happening in the future.