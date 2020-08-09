Local church holds prayer service for the first time since pandemic began

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Members of St. Michael’s Church in Rochester held a Sunday mass for the first time in months since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The historic church is seen as a corner stone of the Latino community who resides there.

The church’s last Sunday mass was held in March.

St. Michael’s is located on N Clinton Avenue and has offered Tuesday mass at another location during the pandeimc but some people were unable to make it because of health or mobility issues.

Advocates say this is an opportunity for them all to reconnect.

Earlier this month the Catholic Diocese announced it was considering closing the 130-year-old church because of major financial challenges its faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There has been a mass at a different location but from this neighborhood for this church, this is the first time in over four months we were able to get together and it’s a wonderful feeling,” Roberto Burgos said.