Local businesses offering perks for ‘ROC the Vote 2020’ campaign to increase turnout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A coalition of local businesses in Rochester are collaborating on a campaign to increase voter turnout.

It’s called ROC the Vote 2020 and from October 20 through Election Day on November 3, the participating businesses (listed below) will offer perks to people who show their voting sticker, a photo of their sealed ballot, or a photo of Instagram posts about the event.

These local businesses are participating in ROC the Vote 2020:

Cat Clay at the Hungerford Building

Laughing Gull Chocolates

Little Button Craft

Radio Social

Record Archive

Restaurant Good Luck

Salty Boutique on Park Avenue

Shop Peppermint

“Each business has their own compelling story for being part of this important project, but we share that voting is both a right and a responsibility, and a pillar of our republic,” a press release said.

