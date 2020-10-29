Local business works to donate blankets to those in need during winter months

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — ‘Keep our neighbors warm.’ That is the aim of a local business who donates blankets to people in need.

It’s called Johnnie’s Blankets. Recently, more than a dozen blankets were donated to Saint’s Place in Pittsford.

“I did something about what I saw, right, that I didn’t sit back and it was a spectator that I actually did something proactive,” said Carter Benton, Founder of Johnnie’s Blankets.

According to Benton, he was compelled to start the business after volunteering in a mentorship program a couple of years ago. He was paired up with a six grader and through it, he saw the harsh reality and the living conditions that student had.

“The boy I volunteered for, their family didn’t have heat. They couldn’t afford to turn it on. All they had was three small electric heaters, and when somebody would go to the bed, they would take their heater to bed. I said I have to do something about this,” said Benton.

The business is named after that student he helped. It first started as a project while taking business courses at SUNY Geneseo. Today, Benton is expanding it and partnering with organizations like Saints Place. The business donates a blanket with every purchase of your own.

“By giving to the community and connecting with something like, Johnnie’s Blankets, you’re always going to come across other people who are trying to do the same thing. Come across a lot of other good people and that alone will give you a lot of positive and good mental health,” said Benton.

Benton is hoping this kindness will inspire others and warm the hearts of so many in need. They also made donations to the Buffalo City Mission.