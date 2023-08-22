ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The death toll in the Maui wildfires now stands at 115 people as search and recovery efforts continue.

Local officials in Hawaii estimate more than $6 billion worth of damages. In Rochester, one small business owner who was born and raised in Oahu is working to bring awareness to the ongoing needs of the people there, and plan for future needs, as well.

Melissa Gibson runs Brass and Bamboo Picnics, offering luxury picnic events, with much of the heart of her business rooted in her Hawaiian culture. Born and raised in Ohau, the entrepreneur has several family members in Lahaina where the wildfires burned the historic town.

“In the first 24 to 48 hours it was so challenging because we didn’t know if everyone was safe,” she describes.

The business owner reflects on the moments when she first learned of the widespread destruction, leveling the small town with a big history.

She details the challenges of the immediate loss of electricity, internet matched with the speed in which the fires spread as an incredibly scary situation.

“My cousin for instance Kyle, his son Exodous, he’s 15,” Melissa said. “He told him to stay in the house and you know, just like teenagers do, he was like ‘Oh, I’m gonna go hangout with my friends.’ So, when my cousin woke up and the fires were blazing, he was trying to get everyone out and he didn’t know where his son was.”

“They lost cell phone service, there was no internet connection even for people’s transportation, people’s cars were being burned so just getting people out quickly. It was like a nightmare for him because he didn’t know if his son was okay or not you know,” she adds.

Melissa recalls a different scary situation another cousin and her two nieces endured as the fires broke out. Thankfully, she adds, all of her family survived and have been accounted for.

“They were stuck, and traffic wasn’t going anywhere, and the fire was coming fast,” she said. “Their car was surrounded by smoke. So that was the last communication that we had, so just understanding that and not being able to talk to them — you think the worst.”

President Biden and the First Lady visited Lahaina on Monday, vowing to provide ‘unwavering federal aid.’ The Biden administration approved at least $8.2 million in relief and recovery funding, including more than $3 million in initial rental assistance already handed out.

Melissa’s focus now is now to ensure the dignity of people of Lahaina remains at the forefront amid rebuilding efforts. It once served as the capital for the Hawaiian Kingdom, prior to European settlers arriving.

The cultural impact of the entire Lahaina community is being described as incalculable. This is something driving Melissa to focus her assistance with what the future will hold.

“What I’m trying to pivot now is to figure out ways in which we support Lahaina on an ongoing basis. Obviously, this is going to take time because all of their infrastructure has been damaged. With a challenging real estate market already as far as the number of homes, now you have lost not only hundreds of homes, but businesses so what does that look like for the economy on Maui?”

She is organizing with other small businesses to host a fundraiser this fall as future needs are better determined. A primary focus she says will be ensuring the land is protected for native Hawaiians.

“Now with all of the issues with the land, and there’s also issues with water, is making sure those lands are protected for indigenous native Hawaiians – or Kānaka Maoli people and what that looks like going forward because not only do they need help with, you know, their basic needs and those kinds of donations, but also legally, what will the help be that they will need out of that?,” she says.

In a testament to her Hawaiian culture, Melissa explains while this is an incredible tragedy, the people of the island practice what is called Kokua, or the spirit of kindness and giving.

This is something she saw unfold after her cousins were safe as they jumped into action, helping those still trapped by delivering gas, providing other transportation, and meeting other immediate needs.

“Just understanding what that looks like for you to literally lose everything, your house, your employment, your vehicle, all of your moments and like special items; to have all of that gone and to say, I’m still gonna be selfless, I’m gonna go out and try to help other people… there’s no words to describe that.”

Hawaii’s state Attorney General launched an independent investigation into the state’s response to the wildfires.