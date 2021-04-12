Local boy scout troop holds food drive for Perinton Food Shelf

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Helping people in need.

That’s what the Boy Scouts of American were doing over the weekend.

Four Fairport Troops held a drive-thru food collection drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The contact-free event supports Perinton’s Food Shelf.

Donations were collected at Eagle Vale Golf Club and the Perinton Community Center parking lots. Organizers say they want to help those dealing with financial hardships and food insecurity during this pandemic.

“It feels good because a lot of families need help right now because of COVID. It feels good that they’re going to have food and other necessary things,” Boy Scout Tyler Fleming said.

“We’d just like to thank everyone who came out and donated today and you can always donate at anytime to the Perinton Food Shelf or your local food shelf,” Scout Master Bernie Sampson said.

“It will make a big difference to families in our community.”

The Boy Scouts collected numerous items including canned meat, fruits, rice mixes, personal hygiene products and more.