Local agencies hold ‘National Night Out’ against crime, violence in community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday marked National Night Out and the City of Rochester participated with a National Night out against crime.

The night was aimed at enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, bringing both together to promote a sense of community.

“The community basically has events throughout the city, they invite the police, we come out and you know get to know the community that we serve, try to build some fellowship and some community, talk about what’s going on in the neighborhoods, any concerns, issues they may have.” Rochester Police Lt. Rob Wilson

This night included events like an ice cream social, a networking and food event and a hamburger and hot dog cookout. National Night Out takes place annually on the first Tuesday in August.

