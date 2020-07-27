Local activist given a key to the city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROc) — A Rochester activist was recognized by the City of Rochester for her work spanning decades.

Dolores Walker was honored with a key to the city and an official proclamation from Monroe County over the weekend. During her work, Walker created a free breakfast program from children in the city. She also worked closely with the late David Gantt to strengthen the Black community.

Walker said she did ir because she would see children going to school starving and knew their families needed help.

“Open up your door and find out who are your next door neighbors. Find out who are the young people standing on the corners. Let’s go out and talk to them.”

Walker’s family said everyone in the area knew her and was happy to help make this happen.