ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s time to get into the giving spirit (if you haven’t already)!

Today is the highlight of the 17th annual Food for Families campaign, when News 8 will be live throughout the day at the Mt. Read Boulevard in Greece.

Please consider stopping on by to drop off donations for Foodlink, or purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope on site to help local families in need.

Meet and greet the News 8 team at Tops.

5-9 am – James Gilbert

Noon-12:30 pm – Adam Chodak and Thad Brown

4-5 pm – Natalie Kucko and Eric Snitil

5-6:30 pm – Theresa Marsenburg and Eric Snitil

For those who are unable to stop by and still want to donate, Andrew Brocato of Tops Friendly Markets shows how you can do so through Tops’ website. You can watch how to do that in the video player above.