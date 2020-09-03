Libraries offer new resources for online learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local libraries are assisting children of all ages as they gear up to head back to school.

Not only is the Monroe County Library system helping local students, but families and teachers as well. Libraries across Monroe County will now offer a variety of resources including games, tutors and supplies to help with the transition to online learning.

“I mean of course to do some in person things soon, but were not going to do anything until we know our staff and of course all the families will be safe,” Children’s Services Consultant with Monroe County Systems Tonia Burton said.

The libraries will also provide an assortment of activity bags for children and some locations offer meals. For more information visit your local library or call 585-428-7300.