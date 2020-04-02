LetThereBeLightMonroe: County shows appreciation for doctors, nurses, first responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A candle or a light being displayed at one’s home is usually simply that.

But Wednesday night, it meant much more than it appeared.

In a social media post Wednesday, Bello encouraged Monroe County to light a candle or turn on a light in support of health care workers.

Several Twitter users responded to Bello – one displaying a white ribbon on a tree with a red light above the doorstep, another arranging three candles on the porch – all done to show unity and appreciation for the workers fighting coronavirus on the front lines.

Please join me tonight in turning on a light or displaying a candle in support of all of our healthcare workers and first responders who are working tirelessly to support our community during this challenging time #LetThereBeLight #LetThereBeLightMonroe pic.twitter.com/AEbZBtXIoS — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) April 1, 2020

“I feel overall, people are feeling uncommonly stressed because this is a very new scenario,” said Robert Mayo, Chief Medical Officer for Rochester Regional Health, “and we don’t have all the answers and we want to protect them and we want to protect our patients and so I think the uncertainty have it has been unnerving.”