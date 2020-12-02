Letters to Santa mailbox outside Hedonist Artisan Chocolate on South Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A mailbox that will send letters to the north pole has been placed in Rochester’s Southwedge neighborhood.

Kids can write to Santa and drop it off at Hedonist Artisan Chocolate on South Avenue. Each letter should include a mail-back address to your child, so they can receive a letter back from St. Nick.

“So we want to continue and create community,” Owner Jennifer Posey said,. “This is a great way to participate. We don’t have to see so many people, people can drop it off we’re here to help Santa. When we’re open this is here and when we’re not open, we’ll keep care of if for Santa.”

The last day you can drop off a letter is Christmas Eve.