Legislation proposed to help veterans receive benefits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Veterans who may have been exposed to toxic air while serving overseas may soon get more help navigating the VA benefits process.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand introduced new legislation aimed at streamlining that process for veterans who were exposed to burn pits. Those are holes filled with electronics, plastics and aircrafts [arts, set on fire with jet fuel.

Congressman Joe Morelle supported the bill as well.

“They still bear the effects of that service and being exposed to the burning jet fuel, burn pits, oil well fires — all the things that they’re exposed to while serving overseas and we need to take care of them and continue to make sure that America stands up and stands for the men and women who are the uniform across the world.”

Gillibrand said the effects of burn pits impact more than 3.5 million service members who deployed to bases in more than 34 countries including Iraq and Afghanistan.