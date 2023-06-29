ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Folks at the Watermark Legacy at Clover Blossom is wrapping up its Pride Month in style.

Organizers say there’s no better way to celebrate then with a drag show.

The community there has hosted an event each Thursday in June, helping to educate seniors on what LGBTQ+ truly means.

“We’re ending it with this big party. We’ve invited some fabulous drag queens to perform,” Sales Director Michaela Bleier said. “[For] some of us, [this is] our first drag show, some have been to many. We’re here with the idea that our minds are open and we’re celebrating the culture that we’ve been learning about this whole month.”

She adds part of the decision to host these events is because there are gay seniors in our community and the Legacy at Clover Blossom wants everyone to know they’re accepting of all.