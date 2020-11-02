Leaf collection for Rochester residents to begin Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Department of Environmental Services will be collecting leaves from city streets beginning the first week in November.

The city offers three methods of leaf collections:

1. Residents may rake leaves in loose piles between the sidewalk and the curb (NOT into the street) before the Monday of your scheduled pickup week. The loose leaf collection schedule is identified in the annual At Your Service Guide, mailed to residents in the fall.

2. Refuse collection: Residential and commercial refuse customers may place bagged leaves at the curb for pick up on their regular refuse collection day.

3. Drop off: Residents may drop off loose leaves to the Materials Give Back site on Ferrano Street, near Colfax Street. Leaves are accepted Nov.-Dec., Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. NO BAGS ARE PERMITTED.

Check out this map from the City of Rochester for the week the leaves will be picked up in your neighborhood.