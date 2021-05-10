Monroe County legislators push for funding for non-profit arts organizations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Legislators introduced legislation that will provide financial relief to not-for-profit fine arts organizations impacted by the pandemic.

The Avenue Blackbox theater, Rochester City Ballet and Blackfriars Theatre are among the 17 organizations to receive a piece of the more than $130,000 in funding.

“Because of the pandemic, we know organizations are hurting. People aren’t going out as much but people are still committed to envision what they’re trying to do in their communities,” Monroe County Legislator Vince Felder said.

“Even in the pandemic, we still need places of art and culture where people can go and enjoy themselves and learn because a lot of it is education.

Felder called Monday’s legislation a short term solution and he along with other law makers are looking into long term opportunities to help these not-for-profit arts organizations.