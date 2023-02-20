ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society said Monday that they are looking for nominations for its 2023 Preservation Awards.
Depending on the category, awards are open to historic buildings or people across the Greater Rochester Area, as well as Yates and Seneca counties.
There are multiple categories that are open for nominations, and nominations are due by May 1 of this year. The Awards Committee said they will be reviewing the nominations shortly after.
You can nominate a building or a person for an award here.
Categories:
- Barber Conable Award
- Award of Merit
- Stewardship Award
- Historic Home Award
- Historic Landscape Award
- Special Citation
- Traditional Trades
- Paul Malo Preservation Advocacy Award
- Jean France Special Achievement Award
- Blood, Sweat, and Tears Award
- Small Business Award