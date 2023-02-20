Nominations are due by May 1 of this year. (Photo: Dan Gross)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society said Monday that they are looking for nominations for its 2023 Preservation Awards.

Depending on the category, awards are open to historic buildings or people across the Greater Rochester Area, as well as Yates and Seneca counties.

There are multiple categories that are open for nominations, and nominations are due by May 1 of this year. The Awards Committee said they will be reviewing the nominations shortly after.

You can nominate a building or a person for an award here.

Categories: