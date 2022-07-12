ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get out your running shoes and lace ‘em up! The Veterans Outreach Center is preparing for one of its biggest fundraisers of the year, its Pound the Ground 5K race.

The race takes place in late August at Mendon Ponds Park. Laura Stradley, the Executive Director of the VOC, says the race is a great opportunity for people to come together and support its important mission.

“Our four special events that we have each year are a key part of our fundraising efforts so that we can run programs like employment and training opportunities for vets,” Stradley said. “We’ve got a whole host of behavioral health and wellness programs, like a fitness center, hydro massage, a barber shop, laundry services on site. We have housing programs, we got emergency and transitional homeless shelters, and so much more, and so events like this are really what drives our ability to deliver those programs every year.”

Stradley said one of the things that makes this 5K race unique is that there is an element called the “Battle of the Branches” that allows service members to run alongside others in their branch.

“For any former military service that maybe wants to sign up under their branch of service, we like to see which branch is the fastest for the 5K every year and we got an award for that, depending on who wins,” Stradley said.

The winner of the ‘Battle of the Branches’ gets to take home the Golden Boot prize. Their branch name will be added to the boot if they win.

“It has been the Navy almost every single year and so as an Army veteran, I’m always hopeful that the army is going to take the win, so my army vet friends out there that are fast, come out and join us on August 24 at Mendon Ponds so we can maybe get the win this year,” Stradley laughed.





This year, participants can run the face in-person or virtually. Stradley said the virtual option is a great alternative if people don’t feel comfortable in a crowd, but they still want to support the organization.

“This is kind of a cool thing we started doing during COVID for folks who are not comfortable being in a large crowd like that,” Stradley said. “There’s a way that when you sign up, if you want to do the virtual option, you kind of log your race and so you’re still able to participate, you’re still able to support our mission and contribute to the cause.”

The race begins at 6:30 p.m. on August 24. If you register by August 6th, you will receive a free t-shirt.

You can sign up for the race and learn more by clicking here. You can also call Michael Hard, the Associate Director of Advancement at VOC, at 585-295-7824.