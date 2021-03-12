L3 Harris delivers Special Touch Bakery pies to local first responders and essential workers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — L3 Harris and Special Touch Bakery are partnering up to bring sweet treats to first responders and essential workers in the area.

In honor of PI day — which is coming up on Sunday, March 14 — L3 Harris will be donating $2,500 worth of pies from Special Touch Bakery to 88 organizations across the area.

40 volunteers from L3 Harris will deliver the pies between Friday and Sunday.

“The best part about it is that we get to say thank you to every first responder in the region and have our employees go and donate the pies and say thank you for all you’ve done in the last year,” Chris Tumminelli with L3Harris said.

“All the things you had to go through to get through the pandemic, this is our way to say thank you to our these workers.”

RTS, Monroe County Sheriffs Office and local fire departments are just a few organizations involved.