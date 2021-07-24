Kyle’s Slap Shot Challenge to benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The Golisano Children’s Hospital will have a room full of exercise equipment for young patients and their families soon, and they’ll have an army of hockey players to thank for it. They’re being led by a Fairport teen who saw a need to help others despite his own challenge.

At the Rochester Ice Center in Fairport, Kyle O’Donnell got to watch his fundraiser in action on Sunday. His friends and fellow hockey players were skating to raise money to buy health and fitness equipment for cancer patients at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

O’Donnell is a member of the Rochester Junior Americans. He was diagnosed with pediatric cancer earlier this year.

“So I thought about it and thought, ‘Why not?’ You know, have treadmills and bikes and something to do there for kids,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell just finished his sixth and final round of chemotherapy. Next month he’ll begin six weeks of radiation.

During the tournament, players competed to win prizes for the hardest slap shot in each age division. The money raised from donations and registration will directly benefit Golisano Children’s Hospital and the new gym that Kyle dreamed of.