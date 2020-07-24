Keeping the hope in Hope Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Founder and Executive Director Sr. Diana Dolce discussed how the pandemic has impacted the school Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Hope Hall, like every school, has been impacted significantly by the pandemic,” she said. “Our children come to Hope Hall because they learn differently. On the one hand, we are very blessed and have a decided advantage because our entire school population only has 130 children. Online learning was very challenging for our children. It employs two senses, the visual and the hearing, and both of those are challenges for our children. We need a multi-sensory approach. Our teachers were very creative and worked very hard to look at how we could put the best of what we do into practice for our kids while online. The challenge now is to look at the 145-page document that the State sent out with all of the guidelines and requirements and to come up with the best plan for our students.”

Sr. Diana said faith has kept her and Hope Hall on track during these uncertain months. “It’s absolutely critical. I have in my office and in our conference room a quote from Nelson Mandela that says, ‘Let your choices reflect your vision and your hope and not your fears’ and that’s a guiding principle for me and for all of us here. If we all had a sure bet in terms of what was happening or what was going to happen or what the outcomes were going to be we wouldn’t need faith. Faith means you don’t have a sure bet. You don’t walk by sight. You walk by hope.”

Hope Hall has been helping students achieve for 25 years in Rochester. Donations drive the school’s programs. The High Hopes Golf Tournament will be held Monday, August 3 at The Links at Greystone. All of the golfing slots are sold out, but there’s still opportunities to support Hope Hall with tee sponsorships and through the event’s auction. “Anyone who wants to get involved still can,” said Sr. Diana. “We are very happy to say that in terms of golfers we are sold out but the way the tournament is being run in terms of dinner and everything that’s had to change because of social distancing so we have an opportunity for tee sponsors if anybody wants to advertise. It’s a very inexpensive way to advertise and every dollar will come directly to the school or we’re going to be having an online auction with mobile bidding. So if anybody has an auction item that they would like to donate for the golf tournament we would be happy to get that and to recognize the people who gave the auction items. And if anybody would like to bid on anything we would be more than happy to have your bidding because that money is going to come directly to the school.”

The 2020 High Hopes Golf Tournament is launching an exclusive on-line auction. Golfers and non-golfers have access to a wide array of auction packages, including golf lessons and outings, entertainment, and DIY home party baskets. In addition, the on-line system provides donors the opportunity to help ensure students receive the kind of education they need and deserve with a Fund A Need drive targeted to Hope Hall’s unique education model. The Auction and Fund a Need Drive are for 3 DAYS ONLY. It will launch on Saturday, August 1 at Noon and close on Tuesday August 4 at Noon. You can bid on-line at https://bit.ly/GolfForHope and follow Hope Hall on Facebook for updates and links.

For more information visit HopeHall.org.