The video in this story is from a previous report on her rehab

ROCHESTER, WROC (N.Y.) — Following nine weeks in the hospital after a car crash in July, local;l musician Katy Eberts will be discharged from the hospital Friday.

Eberts was hurt July 20 when she and her Fleetwood Mac cover band, The Seven Wonders, were involved in an accident on the thruway going to a concert in Syracuse.

Weeks later, she shared her diagnosis: she is paralyzed from the breastbone down. Through an extensive rehab process.

She showed movement in her foot in a Facebook video she posted Tuesday, and in a statement to News 8, called it a “miracle.”

In that Facebook post, she added that she is planning to attend Saturday’s “Concert for Katy Benefit Show.”

According to the event’s Facebook listing, the show will run 2 p.m. – 10 p.m. at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center at 123 E. Main Street in Rochester.

Donation at the door is $30, and there will be a cash bar and food on-site as well.

Bands include:

JUMBOshrimp

Tommy Brunett Band

M80’s

BB Dang

Hall Pass

Junkyardfieldtrip

Appetite For Voltage

You can buy “Katy Strong” merch for her cause here, as well as donate to her family’s GoFundMe here.