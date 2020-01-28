Just One empowers Al Sigl Community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Just one dollar can make all the difference for the Al Sigl Community of Agencies!

Each February the non-profit organization sends out blue envelopes in the mail asking for ‘Just One’ dollar to support its member agencies and the 55,000 adults and children with different challenges they serve in our community each year.

In addition to the month-long campaign, Just One Night gives supporters the opportunity to make a difference while attending a Celebrity Bartender event at Blades Bar & Grill on University Avenue in Rochester. The event will be held Thursday, February 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Al Sigl Council member Joe Morelle, Jr., Al Sigl Foundation Event Director Christine Lemcke, and Blades Bar & Grill Director of Events and Operations Lily Sandvik discussed the fundraisers Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’re starting our 30th year of the Just One campaign, where just over half a million envelopes will go out to zip codes around Monroe County and Rochester,” said Morelle, Jr. “The beauty of this event is really that people can give just one dollar. And they can put a dollar in this envelope and send it back, and it raises a lot of money for the Al Sigl Community of Agencies, which is extremely important. And we do this all during the month of February, so we’re pretty excited about that.”

‘Just One’ started as an attempt to fill a budget shortfall. It worked so well, Al Sigl brought it back for a second year and it has become a key fundraiser for the non-profit. “The Just One campaign, in particular, helps us with our shared spaces,” noted Lemcke. “It’s the spaces where all of our six member agencies currently are able to do the incredible things they are doing. It’s a fantastic program.”

Blades Bar & Grill is thrilled to partner with the Al Sigl Community. “We are super honored to host Just One Night this year,” Blades said. “So February 6, it’s a Thursday, we expect a packed house, so come early. We’re doing some signature drinks. We’ll have some nibbles and appetizers out in the room and guest bartending. That’s what Al Sigl is contributing. I don’t have to have any staff on – no I’m just kidding. We’ll be the backup support, absolutely. We’ll also be doing a ‘Feb-blue-ary’ drink special for all of February. So if you can’t mail in the dollar, you can come in and have a cocktail donating a dollar.”

Morelle, Jr. added there will be a friendly competition at Just One Night. “It started when a group of us young, professionals in Al Sigl, the Al Sigl Council, wanted to take on as a friendly competition. With the Board of Trustees and the Board of Governors, it’s been six years now, and we’ve raised a lot of money. It’s become one of our favorite events of the year. So we’re excited to be partnering with Blades to do it this year.”

Look for the envelope in your mailbox this coming month, or donate online at the Al Sigl website.