MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Heroin overdoses are down in Monroe County from June.

According to the Monroe County Heroin Task Force, nine people died from overdoses in July. That number is down from 13 in June.

Overall, July saw 49 overdoses, down from 67 in June.

In May, Monroe County had 73 reported overdoses with 12 of them being fatal.

Compared to last year, July 2020’s 49 overdoses and nine fatal overdoses were down from 2019, 119 overdoses and 119 fatalities.