Jr. Amerks player starts challenge to raise money for gym at Golisano Children’s hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After developing a brain tumor, Jr. Amerks player Kyle O’Donnell wanted a way to relieve stress in the hospital. Now, the young athlete is raising money for a hospital gym, and asking the community to help.

It started as an idea when Kyle was receiving treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital. Now, he hopes to grow his challenge into much more.

“So I’d always workout, most days a week before I got diagnosed and when I was at the hospital there was really nothing for me to do there,” Kyle said.

His solution was to make a challenge and raise money to buy exercise equipment. “I thought about it and thought ‘Why not?’ you have treadmills and bikes or something to do there for kids.”

Kyle’s mother Jennifer O’Donnel says adding the gym would help a lot of families at the hospital. “It’s something you hope you never need to use, but, we didn’t think we would, and here we are. I think it’s something that would be incredible to add to an already incredible hospital.”

His father, Shawn O’Donnell says seeing the response to Kyle’s challenge has been overwhelming. “It’s awesome, it’s really an emotional type of situation because you truly understand how people care about Kyle and really care about this community.”

Now, the challenge doesn’t need to be done with a hockey stick, Kyle says the point is to spread awareness and raise money with as many people as possible.

Under the challenge, people record a video of themselves making a slapshot, then donate to his fundraiser. Find more information here.