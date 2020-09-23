Jobs program calls on Gov. Cuomo for funding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local jobs program says its owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by New York State.

MAPP— or Multi-craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program — helps people in poverty get training for trade jobs. But its organizers said without the funding from the state, the organization could be in trouble.

“Right now, we are going through a funding issues which is why Harry and the delegation is here to implore the governor to please fund the program so we can continue through this time of COVID,” MAPP Executive Director Kareem Berry said.

In a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, MAPP, along with State Assemblyman Harry Bronson are calling on the New York State Division of Budget to release $200,000 in funding. They said the money is already owed to the Department of Labor and would go directly to the MAPP program.

“We’re going to be there fighting for the families of our districts to make sure we bring back the dollars we need for this area and support the programs that will help our families,” Bronson said.

MAPP focuses on getting people in poverty new skills for a new life. The local delegation will take the request to Albany.