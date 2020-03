Jimmy Z’s is handing out free toilet paper until 5 p.m. on Tuesday. (Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes)

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Jimmy Z’s in Brockport is offering a free roll of toilet paper until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurant announced on Tuesday it will offer a free roll and a side of macaroni salad to anyone who is in need.

“We will limit the amount we give per household so we can help as many people as possible,” the post reads.

Jimmy Z’s is located at 53 Main Street in Brockport, N.Y.