Jewish Home of Rochester feed 500 employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Jewish Home of Rochester were treated to a grand feast.

The home provided meals to its 500 employees to take home to their families. The meals included a six pound chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing and steamed veggies.

“Our employees are the heart of the Jewish Home and Jewish Senior Life, it’s to honor them,” Senior Vice President of Human Resources Emy Giacalone said. “These employees dedicate themselves everyday to come in and take care of our elders. We take care of the frail and these employees give it their all and without them I don’t know what we would do.”

Nursing Homes have had to make drastic adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.