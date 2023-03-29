ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of Hersey Mike’s 13th annual Day of Caring, they announced that their locations will be donating 100% of all proceeds made from purchases to various charities.

In a statement released Tuesday, the restaurant says that every dollar made in sales on Wednesday will go toward different charities across the United States.

Six of the Jersey Mike’s restaurants in the Rochester area will be donating to Special Olympics New York — the state chapter of the Special Olympics that seeks to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to compete in authentic sports. Restaurant locations in Syracuse and Metro New York will be donating to this charity as well.

During last year’s Day of Giving, all Jersey Mike’s locations donated $20 million to several charities nationwide. Since 2011, the company says that they have raised over $67 million for local charities.

A full list of different charities that Jersey Mike’s will be donating to nationwide can be found on the company’s website.