J School program at JCC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Jewish Community Center is opening its “School Day at the J” program.

The JCC will offer parents help with online and in-person learning for students kindergarten through 12th grade. The goal is to make sure students stay on track in school.

“Its a really great thing,” Senior Direction of Childhood Education Denise Johnson said.

“We know when they were home, March to June, they missed that social interaction piece and we’ll be able to provide that too. They’ll be with they’re friends, they’ll be able to get their world done. It’s the best of both world for them and parents “

JCC bases its three day program on the Brighton School District Hybrid plans. Students will have in person classes two days a week.