Islamic Relief in Rochester hosts Day of Dignity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – ‘A day of dignity’ to help those in need in Rochester was held Saturday in Rochester. The event was courtesy of ‘Barakah Muslim Charity’ and Islamic Relief USA.

The goal was to give out essential items like food, coats, health tests and school supplies. It took place on Jefferson Avenue in the late morning and early afternoon. Organizers say it’s important to give back, especially now.

“This is really supporting the families who are in need and who really could benefit from this,” Alma Omerhodzic said. “A Pandemic is not something that happens all the time – the needs have increased tremendously. Please help out if you can.”