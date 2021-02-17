Irondequoit police reform focuses on community engagement, recruitment strategy changes

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit is preparing to submit its police reform plan to the state on April 1. Since the governor passed the executive order in June requiring all police agencies to come up with a plan, the town board, police chief, and clergy have been hard at work translating community feedback into a comprehensive plan.

Gaining trust and transparency is one of the goals police chief Alan Laird said he’s trying to achieve in the plan.

“We do that through out community engagement efforts, we do that by being accessible to the community, having our policies and procedures accessible to the community. Having the conversations about incidents and how incidents are investigated prior to the incidents occurring,” he said.

He said once it’s safe to do so, he wants to hold more events for people to interact with police.

“We are going to have that community engagement and building the relationships with the community in a positive social setting so the first time somebody doesn’t see a police officer is when they call 911 because they’re in trouble.”

The town board and police chief held a town hall in July where 100 people attended and gave feedback. Supervisor Dave Seeley said many people said they want a department that reflects the community it serves.

“The need for a town that is now 1/5 persons of color really make it a focused goal to diversify our police force. We want to try to the best as possible and it’s never gonna be perfect, to be making those strides to make the composition of our police department those officers who are protecting the community look more like the community that they protect. And that’s challenging, there’s civil service implications with that but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t solidify and fortify our efforts,” Seeley said.

Chief Laird said they plan to do this by changing recruitment strategies. “If you keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result it’s not going to happen.”

They will present the plan to the community at a public hearing on March 16.