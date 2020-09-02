Irondequoit Police department swears in first female captain ever

IRONDEQUIOT, NY (WROC)- The first female captain in the history of the Irondequoit Police Department has be sworn into office, marking a pivotal moment in history for both the department and the town.

Jessica Franco is achieving a life long goal by swearing in as a captain of the Irondequoit Police Department, the first female to do so in the history of the town.

“This is great in the sense that I love to be a role model to others and especially females who are looking to take that career path into law enforcement,” said Captain Jessica Franco of the Irondequoit Police Department.

“We’re definitely going to be able to move forward and move ahead to reach certain goals that we’re looking to achieve. Also bringing the community together and putting words in action,” said Captain Franco.

Town Supervisor Dave Seeley was there for the historic moment which he believes will not only with help the department but the community as well.

“You want your police department to look like the town it represents. Diversity is something we’re striving for, all forms of diversity,” David Seeley, supervisor of the town of Irondequoit.

In total, two Irondequoit police officers took the oath Wednesday to become captains; Captain Jessica Franco and Captain Mark Jetski. The department last had two captains in 2006.

Chief Allan Liard was sworn in today as well and says with the demand and restructuring planned for the department, having two captains with diversity and experience is needed to push the department forward.

“To make our department representative of our community is very important to me. The community-based relationships that we have, have been fantastic. It’s time to take all that work that we’ve done and all those things we talked about, it’s time to put those words into action and really help rebuild that trust between the community and police,” said Alan Laird Chief of Police, town of Irondequoit.

The appointment makes Captain Jessica Franco the highest-ranking female law enforcement officer within Monroe County, outside of the City of Rochester.