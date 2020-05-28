Irondequoit Police Department names new chief, longtime veteran of the force Alan Laird

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley announced that Alan Laird will become the new Police Chief for the town.

Laird has been a police officer for 25 years, including 20 years with the Irondequoit Police Department, and will succeed former Chief Richard Tantalo.

“The Irondequoit Police Department is one of our community’s finest assets. Over the past two decades, Alan Laird has distinguished himself as a man of integrity and a fine police officer,” said Seeley in a press release. “He has also been part of the leadership team that continues to look to the future and ensure the IPD lives up to its core mission of keeping our Town safe and ensuring that the bond between law enforcement and all members of the Irondequoit community remains strong.”

“The Irondequoit Police Department has a long tradition of serving the community with dedication and distinction,” said Laird in a press release. “We at the Irondequoit Police will work tirelessly to maintain the strong bond between the Police and the community it serves. I am humbled and honored to have been selected by the Supervisor and Town Board members to lead the department as its Chief.”

Since May of 2019, he has served as the Department’s Captain, where he worked to maintain and enhance community engagement with residents and businesses both within and surrounding Irondequoit, Seeley said.

The Town Board will formalize the appointment at it June 9th Workshop meeting.