1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Irondequoit Police Department names new chief, longtime veteran of the force Alan Laird

Community

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Town of Irondequoit Photo)

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Irondequoit Town Supervisor Dave Seeley announced that Alan Laird will become the new Police Chief for the town.

Laird has been a police officer for 25 years, including 20 years with the Irondequoit Police Department, and will succeed former Chief Richard Tantalo.

“The Irondequoit Police Department is one of our community’s finest assets. Over the past two decades, Alan Laird has distinguished himself as a man of integrity and a fine police officer,” said Seeley in a press release. “He has also been part of the leadership team that continues to look to the future and ensure the IPD lives up to its core mission of keeping our Town safe and ensuring that the bond between law enforcement and all members of the Irondequoit community remains strong.”

“The Irondequoit Police Department has a long tradition of serving the community with dedication and distinction,” said Laird in a press release. “We at the Irondequoit Police will work tirelessly to maintain the strong bond between the Police and the community it serves. I am humbled and honored to have been selected by the Supervisor and Town Board members to lead the department as its Chief.”

Since May of 2019, he has served as the Department’s Captain, where he worked to maintain and enhance community engagement with residents and businesses both within and surrounding Irondequoit, Seeley said.

The Town Board will formalize the appointment at it June 9th Workshop meeting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss