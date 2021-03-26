Irondequoit Library: No more late fees for children, teens

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Chances are you’ve paid fines for an overdue library book sometime in your life. Whether those fines affected your love for reading or not – some local libraries are saying it does.

In effort to make service more equitable and welcoming, Irondequoit Public Library will be eliminating those fines for children and teens starting Monday.

Greg Benoit – director at the library says this idea has been 18 months in the making – inspired by a nationwide trend. It’s a two-year pilot program he’s hoping to make permanent.

He says there’s a few reasons for this that have been exacerbated with the pandemic – starting with less visitors.

“We’ve determined that one of the largest factors of people deciding to no longer use the library is late fees,” said Benoit.

While removing the fee is an incentive to bring more people in, it’s also aiming to make service more equitable. 35 cents a day may not sound like a lot – but consider families with three or four children, or those homeschooled who may be checking out dozens of books at a time. The average fine for Irondequoit is six dollars – and the outliers can go up to 400 dollars.

Benoit says the pandemic has also left many families struggling to make ends meet. Fines on overdue books are just another burden.

He says doing away with the fines for children and teens will only be a fractional cut to the budget.

“We’ve been able to mitigate some of that through a grant from Congressman Joe Morelle…we have also changed some of the prices in the library, a few other value added services have been increased by five or 10 cents,” he said.

And they’re learning from surrounding libraries who have also done this. All 11 libraries in the City of Rochester removed fines for children and teens after their own pilot program in 2017. In just three years, they saw slow but steady increase of almost 2% in book circulation.

Tonia Burton, Children Services Consultant with Monroe County Libraries says critics argue that removing fines takes away a lesson in responsibility. Her response to them: there’s other ways a library can teach life lessons that don’t involve a financial barriers.

“Teaching responsibility can be done with showing a kid how to be responsible with a book, how to open a book, how to turn the pages so you don’t rip them,” she said. “In areas like Rochester, we have so many kids struggling to read, we want them in, we want them to check out as many books as they can,” she said.

“The most important thing is making sure all kids have access to books. The library wasn’t founded to teach kids about paying fees, we have to instill a love for reading,” said Burton.

Click here for more information on the pilot program for Irondequoit.