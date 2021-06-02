Irondequoit kindergartner wins ride to school on fire truck during Fire Prevention Week

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s Fire Prevention Week at Listwood Elementary in Irondequoit and the kindergarteners there are learning about procedures and fire safety.

They also practiced their creativity skills and drew pictures about fire safety. All of the drawings placed in the Prevention 1st, Fire Safety Contest.

First-place winner: Daphne Alaimo, Listwood

Honorable mention recipients : Jacob Tran, Southlawn, Hazel Tracy, Natalie McDonald and Mallory Arbore – all from Listwood

(Provided by the West Irondequoit Central School District)

One lucky girl Brielle, won a ride to school on a fire truck. She was greeted with teachers and friends this morning.

“It’s exciting for the district and the students,” Art teacher Angela Nassimos said. “They’ve had a really challenging year. This has been so wonderful for the school and district entirely.”

Brielle says she enjoyed her special ride in.