Eastridge seniors talk about postponing ‘Footloose The Musical’ during the pandemic

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — During this Covid-19 pandemic, many high school seniors are missing out on their milestones — postponing and possibly canceling memorable events like championships, prom and high school musicals throughout our area.

‘Footloose The Musical’ was supposed to have its opening night this past weekend at Eastridge High School in Irondequoit. It was supposed to be a performance of a lifetime for the students, but has been postponed until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It sucks. But there is not anything we can do about it,” said Jake Alvarez who was cast as ‘Ren’

“You know, all of us were looking forward to doing this show and getting our last performance at Eastridge,” said Ava Taylor, who was cast as ‘Rusty.’

Jake Alvarez, Ava Taylor and Mia Hill, all seniors, are the main protagonists in the musical. Countless hours of rehearsals and the learning dance moves seem to be just a memory now.

“We formed a lot of little bonds that we might not get to foster again,” said Hill, who was cast as ‘Ariel’. “Like a lot of the Seniors this is their last chance to do this if they aren’t going on and continue theater, this is their last chance to be with this group of people. So I feel like that is what is hurting the seniors the most.”

“It’s a lot missing the people there who might not be super close but you knew you had ‘Footloose’ to work with them, and now you don’t,” Taylor said.

“There are even some seniors that have never done a musical before that did it this year. They were like okay, it’s senior year let me try something new,” said Alvarez.

Even though they can’t shine under the stage lights, these students understand the important decisions made during this health emergency crisis.

“So many people now are carrying it. You may not even know because you may not have symptoms,” said Taylor.

But the big question is: Will the show go on ?

“If we can just sing the songs, maybe not do the whole show without tech and costume, but just to show off what we’ve done,” said Hill.

“I hope we get pushed back and we don’t get canceled so we can still perform. Because we still worked really hard on this,” said Alvarez.

Casting was done in late November and they began rehearsals then. The students hope they get to perform the show at some point and at some capacity.