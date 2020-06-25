Irondequoit drive-in movies at Camp Eastman

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Irondequoit residents will soon be able to enjoy movies under the stars! It’s a tradition, but this summer there will be some changes. It will be drive-in movies for families at Camp Eastman starting in July.

“Sure we’ve done the movies under the stars for the last nine summers and we didn’t want anything to stop us this summer as it’s a very popular event. So we decided to put our heads together and come up with something creative and we have a great field at Camp Eastman and we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to provide some movies,” said Katrina Hall, Irondequoit Director of Recreation. “It’s very important to us you know creating community and creating experiences for families is the driving force behind what we do so we’re very excited that you can bring something to families this summer.”

The department has exciting movies lined up for all the family to enjoy.

“When we’re picking the movies, we’re always looking to pick family friendly movies so that the whole family can join us. Our first movie is going to be Frozen two on July 24 and then we’re gonna be playing toy story four on August 21 and the movie starts at 7:45pm. You can start pulling your cars in getting the family ready and it’s gonna be super exciting,” said Meredith Saul with Irondequoit Recreation Department.

According to Saul, there will be a process where the cars can park and practice social distancing. Residents are asked to reserve their spots on their website for the movies. They only have 75 spots open for each movie. Saul said if participants aren’t going to show up, to let them know so they can open up spots for the rest of the community.