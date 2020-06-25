1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Irondequoit drive-in movies at Camp Eastman

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) – Irondequoit residents will soon be able to enjoy movies under the stars! It’s a tradition, but this summer there will be some changes. It will be drive-in movies for families at Camp Eastman starting in July. 

“Sure we’ve done the movies under the stars for the last nine summers and we didn’t want anything to stop us this summer as it’s a very popular event. So we decided to put our heads together and come up with something creative and we have a great field at Camp Eastman and we thought it would be a perfect opportunity to provide some movies,” said Katrina Hall, Irondequoit Director of Recreation. “It’s very important to us you know creating community and creating experiences for families is the driving force behind what we do so we’re very excited that you can bring something to families this summer.” 

The department has exciting movies lined up for all the family to enjoy. 

“When we’re picking the movies, we’re always looking to pick family friendly movies so that the whole family can join us. Our first movie is going to be Frozen two on July 24 and then we’re gonna be playing toy story four on August 21 and the movie starts at 7:45pm.  You can start pulling your cars in getting the family ready and it’s gonna be super exciting,” said Meredith Saul with Irondequoit Recreation Department. 

According to Saul, there will be a process where the cars can park and practice social distancing. Residents are asked to reserve their spots on their website for the movies. They only have 75 spots open for each movie. Saul said if participants aren’t going to show up, to let them know so they can open up spots for the rest of the community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss