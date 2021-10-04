Irondequoit celebrates opening of new community center at Skyview on the Ridge

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a new community center at the former Irondequoit Mall.

Irondequoit town officials joined community leaders Monday morning to formally open the town’s new Irondequoit Community Center.

Officials said the facility will provide a “long overdue resource” for the community and will “serve as an anchor” in the first phase of redevelopment at Skyview on the Ridge, formerly known as the Medley Centre.

After years of broken promises, I’m so thrilled that there is life at the former Irondequoit Mall.



The @irondequoit_ny Community Center is absolutely beautiful & will be a resource for our Town for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/DW7r6YbZrs — Dave Seeley (@daveseeley430) October 4, 2021

The 41,339 square-foot Community Center will be operated by the town’s recreation department. Approved by Irondequoit voters in 2019, the new facility has a gym, fitness center, dance studio space, walk path, meeting rooms, lounges, and more.

“This is an exciting and momentous day for the Town of Irondequoit,” said Acting-Supervisor John Perticone. “We are providing a new amenity for our residents – one which many neighboring communities already have. Furthermore, we are allowing the people of Irondequoit to play a role in the reimagination of the former Irondequoit Mall – once the source of so much adversity in our Town, but now full of promise.”

The opening of the community center follows the completion of Skyview Park Apartments, which transformed space formally occupied by Sears into 157 housing units for Irondequoit’s senior population. On the western end of the building, the former Macy’s store has been reimagined as Rochester Regional Health’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Nursing.

Town officials say the owner of Skyview on the Ridge is completing the interior renovation of the space adjacent to the community center, adding that when that construction is complete, residents will have access to the common area of the former mall for “Mall walking”.

“For too long, the former mall has gone without a purpose – but today, we take another important step forward to inject new life into a space that our entire community can be proud of,” said Rep. Joe Morelle. “With the opening of Irondequoit’s community center, we are able to provide an asset that improves quality of life for all who call our town home, and ensure access to activities and services residents of all ages can benefit from. I was proud to secure funding as the Assembly Majority Leader that helped ensure we made today’s announcement a reality and am grateful to all my partners in government whose work on this project helped secure Irondequoit’s legacy as ‘A Town for a Lifetime.’”

“Today’s ribbon cutting at Irondequoit’s new community center is the beginning of a bright future for the Skyview On The Ridge and the Town of Irondequoit,” said County Executive Adam Bello. “Thanks to my colleagues for their tireless work to transform an underutilized space into a place for everyone to enjoy.”

Residents may obtain additional information about the Community Center by calling 336-6070 or visiting this website. The facility is now open to the public 7-days a week.

“I’m so proud of the community of Irondequoit for their patience and resilience as the former mall was transformed into a new community center,” said State Sen. Samra Brouk. “This space will create a new anchor in Irondequoit for families, seniors, and young people alike. This project showed us what we can do as the needs of our community evolve, and I congratulate Acting Supervisor Perticone, and the residents of Irondequoit, on the completion of the new Irondequoit Community Center.”

“What an exciting day for Irondequoit. This new Community Center is an accomplishment that marks a major milestone after years of hard work repurposing the once beloved Irondequoit Mall, into what is now Skyview on the Ridge,” said Assemblywoman Sarah Clark. “Thanks to the concerted and steadfast efforts of town officials, staff and the many partners on this project, residents of all ages and interests have an incredible, state-of-the-art facility to enjoy, emphasizing Irondequoit’s motto, ‘A town for a lifetime’.”