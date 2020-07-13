IPD to host forum on police and community relations

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department, the Town of Irondequoit and the Monroe County Alliance for Transformation of Community and Police are hosting a forum on police community relations on Monday evening.

“The forum will be to discuss the current relationship between the police and the community, and how we can improve that relationship,” Irondequoit Chief of Police Alan Laird said in a statement.

The forum will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Seneca United Methodist Church, 121 Scholfield Road.