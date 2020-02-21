‘Introduce a girl to Engineering Day’ at RMSC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum and Science Center created “Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day,” which was celebrated on Thursday.

The center brought a variety of unique exhibits and programs to educate young girls interested in STEM and engineering.

“We’re building that confidence and that skill set that they;re going to use,” Director of Audience Engagement and Education Allison Schultes said.

“They’re that next generation of scientists. They might not be engineers now, but they might be the engineers of tomorrow. They might have the knowledge and the power to solve some of the dilemmas that our world is still facing.”

This was mark of the museum’s celebration of National Engineering Week.