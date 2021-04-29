International Plaza to host “Summer Camp Fairs”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave., will host a Summer Camp Fair during regular market hours on Thursday and Sunday.

Local youth service organizations will showcase their summer offerings to keep kids busy and learning during the summer break. Attendees will have the opportunity to register for scholarships and giveaways.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center; Ibero American Development Corporation; A Magical Journey through Stages (summer theater camps); Writers and Books; and others will have exhibits. There will also be storytelling by Almeta Whitis on Thursday evening and live music on Sunday.

The newly re-opened International Plaza features shopping, music and special events from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Market Days at The International Plaza offer an affordable opportunity for farmers, local and existing and emerging entrepreneurs and established businesses looking to sell and market their products as well as a unique, multi-cultural, shopping and eating destination.

Mask wearing and social distancing are required in compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines to help ensure the safety of both shoppers and vendors. Hand sanitizing stations will be located at the site.

For more information or to become a vendor click here, email pmarket@cityofrochester.gov or call (585) 428-6907.