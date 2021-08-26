International muralist unveiled anti-gun violence mural in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Artist Kyle Holbrook, an international muralist is making his way across all 50 states. So far he has visited 39 states so far and has 11 left to go. This week, he stopped in Rochester — for what he says is just his first visit to the Flower City — to paint a mural against gun violence.

He watched many close friends die from gun violence growing up, and now, he’s using his murals to share what pain the violence caused. He says making murals is therapy for him.

He has been mural artist for 22 years, and a part of his traveling across the U.S. is to visit cities and families affected by gun violence.

“Thee purpose of this project is to connect all these different cities that are across the country,” Holbrook said.

Often, the gun violence is impacting youth, just like in friends in Holbrook’s childhood.

“You know, everywhere I go, there’s been a shooting that’s just happened,” Holbrook said. “The day before, two days before. Multiple people. Often times, it’s teenagers who’ve been shot, and teenagers who was doing the shooting.”

Holbrook’s father, who died when Kyle was 18, was from Rochester. In his mural here, he wanted to add a few layers. At just 14, Holbrook lost his basketball teammate Greg to gun violence. He knows loss, and says his intention is to make people feel remembered.

“I want just, for people to know that their loved ones aren’t forgotten – that these issues aren’t forgotten,” he said.