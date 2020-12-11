Inside the Foodlink Warehouse: How the pandemic is impacting this local resource

Maureen McGuire takes a look inside the Foodlink warehouse to see how the pandemic is impacting the local resource that serves thousands of families each year.

News 8 is proud once again to partner with Tops Markets, for the Food for Families Food Drive. Because of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever.

The food and money we raise will go to Foodlink, our region’s food bank. This week, we got a chance to check out the Foodlink kitchen, as the crew prepares meals for the hungry.

Click here to find out how you can help.