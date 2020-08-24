Indoor dog park opening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attention dog owners — there’s a new indoor park where you can take your four legged friends to have fun and meet other dogs. Better Together Dog Park, at 613 Culver Road in Rochester is set to open in September.

“So it really interested us that we have a dog of our own and we’re both full-time workers,” Owner Desiree Ellis said. “We work in the morning, when we come out you know your dogs are typically crate trained. Crate trained, you can’t just leave them home you have to come out and enjoy your time with them as well. So we wanted to place so we can take her dog and enjoy our friends at the same time.”

Owners, Desiree and Josh Ellis, have been working around the clock to get the facility ready. It includes a spacious area for dogs to play and a giant mural. Not only that, the dog park also has a gift shop and a cafe where owners can have a cup of coffee while their pets play.

“Absolutely, so socializing. Socializing is key especially when you have dogs you want to keep socializing so their behavior is better. That they just act overall more appropriate toward people and your friends. Like you’re not gonna be vicious and growl, you know you just got to interact with them,” said Ellis.

There is a membership fee and requirements to have the dogs visit the indoor park. BTDP is also looking for volunteers. To find out more information, just click here.